Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on E shares. UBS Group lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get ENI alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

ENI Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.9% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of E stock opened at $29.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. ENI has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

ENI Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3549 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.63%.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.