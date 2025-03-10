Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.
A number of analysts have recently commented on E shares. UBS Group lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Shares of E stock opened at $29.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. ENI has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $33.78.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3549 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.63%.
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
