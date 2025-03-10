Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSCGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 179.26% and a negative return on equity of 292.81%.

Shares of ENSC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,711. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $14.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

