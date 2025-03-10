Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 179.26% and a negative return on equity of 292.81%.
Ensysce Biosciences Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of ENSC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,711. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $14.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.64.
Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile
