Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

EPD opened at $33.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

