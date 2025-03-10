EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.58 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

