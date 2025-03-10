Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ooma worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ooma in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $378.76 million, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 0.99. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OOMA shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other Ooma news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 35,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $547,704.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,818.51. This trade represents a 17.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 14,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $215,837.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,529.92. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,837 shares of company stock valued at $821,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

