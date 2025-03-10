Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 27,780 Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,780 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.36% of Fuel Tech worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 4.25. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

FTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

