EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $82,622.88 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $82,622.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,716,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,385,151.30. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,406 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $100,417.90.

On Thursday, February 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,012 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $84,766.96.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,026 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $76,864.44.

On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $94,176.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,856 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $149,783.36.

On Thursday, February 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $113,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,507 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $75,445.35.

On Thursday, January 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,942 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $112,264.92.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,761 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $92,516.16.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $87,315.92.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 305.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 161.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

