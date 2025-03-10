Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Karman (NYSE:KRMN)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s previous close.

Karman Price Performance

Shares of KRMN opened at $28.87 on Monday. Karman has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Karman Company Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

