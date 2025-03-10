Fairscale Capital LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

