Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 110,386 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 41,984 shares.The stock last traded at $48.86 and had previously closed at $49.62.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $531.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAT. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 497.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

