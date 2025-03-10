First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) CFO Steven Irwin Marks Purchases 1,000 Shares

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Irwin Marks acquired 1,000 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,551.50. The trade was a 5.21 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First Advantage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FA opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 29,752 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Advantage by 50.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,600,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,716 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 27.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

