First Pacific Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 2.3% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of NXP Semiconductors worth $162,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 142,395 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,659 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 506 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $222.56 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

