First Pacific Advisors LP Has $71.88 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 241,547 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 1.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $71,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,034.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,101,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.62.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

