First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $262.82 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

