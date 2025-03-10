Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FLUT. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research set a $323.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.41.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $12.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,070.51. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 48.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

