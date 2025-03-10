Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Director Sells $6,556,072.92 in Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT traded down $21.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.21. 6,211,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,475. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,032.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.64. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research set a $323.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

