Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Director Sells $6,556,072.92 in Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:FLUT traded down $21.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.21. 6,211,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,475. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,032.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.64. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
