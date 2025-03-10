Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
FTF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.53. 126,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $6.83.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
