Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $135.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Freshpet traded as low as $88.97 and last traded at $89.16, with a volume of 911470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.86.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FRPT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 95.93 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.04.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
