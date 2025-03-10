Fuel Network (FUEL) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Fuel Network has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Fuel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Fuel Network has a total market capitalization of $49.45 million and $4.10 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,321.12 or 0.99721333 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,676.80 or 0.98940821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fuel Network Token Profile

Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,063,538,351 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,272,871,007 tokens. The official message board for Fuel Network is forum.fuel.network. The official website for Fuel Network is www.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network.

Buying and Selling Fuel Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,061,189,484.64051342 with 4,268,513,777.5044255 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.0114647 USD and is down -11.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $4,014,999.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

