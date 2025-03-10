FWG Holdings LLC Acquires 11 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

FWG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,339.77 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,136.27 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,319.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,326.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total value of $3,969,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,872. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,647 shares of company stock worth $155,847,223 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

