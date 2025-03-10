G2 Capital Management LLC OH Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.