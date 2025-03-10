Galaxy Payroll Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GLXG)

Galaxy Payroll Group’s (NASDAQ:GLXG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 11th. Galaxy Payroll Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its IPO on September 12th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Galaxy Payroll Group Stock Performance

Galaxy Payroll Group stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. Galaxy Payroll Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galaxy Payroll Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galaxy Payroll Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (NASDAQ:GLXG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.25% of Galaxy Payroll Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Galaxy Payroll Group

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides payroll outsourcing, employment, and consultancy and market research services. It has operations in Hong Kong, Macau, the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

