Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,479,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 339,637 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 304,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.35 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.65.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

