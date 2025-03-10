Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Invests $315,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $868.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $826.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $847.24. The company has a market cap of $823.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

