GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 33.6% – Still a Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.87 ($0.02). Approximately 7,967,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 991% from the average daily volume of 730,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

GCM Resources Trading Up 33.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of £5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.73.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

