Gena L. Ashe Sells 1,000 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,155.08. The trade was a 57.67 % decrease in their position.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SKWD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 360,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,406. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

