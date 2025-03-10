General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $194.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 12 month low of $130.38 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

