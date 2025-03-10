General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 9,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

