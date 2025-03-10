Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $127.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

