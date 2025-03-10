Gevo’s (GEVO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Gevo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $311.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.72. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.39.

Get Gevo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 54.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 812,870 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.