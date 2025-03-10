Gigachad Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.11 Million (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Gigachad has traded 52.6% lower against the dollar. Gigachad has a market cap of $95.28 million and approximately $16.11 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gigachad token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79,872.48 or 1.00249832 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,599.50 or 0.99907208 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Gigachad

Gigachad’s launch date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01120088 USD and is down -25.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $20,720,467.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

