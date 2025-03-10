Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 4220023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 7.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
