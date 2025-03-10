Goatseus Maximus Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $54.84 Million (GOAT)

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. Goatseus Maximus has a total market capitalization of $54.84 million and approximately $22.36 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Goatseus Maximus

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,994,821 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is goatchan.xyz.

Goatseus Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,994,823.428281. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.05723704 USD and is down -8.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $21,380,864.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goatchan.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goatseus Maximus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

