Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 119.5% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $249,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $178.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.97 and its 200-day moving average is $190.36. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $159.39 and a 1 year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

