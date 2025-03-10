Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 378.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,116 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 74,603 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 60,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 975,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after purchasing an additional 499,448 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

