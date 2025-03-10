Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.5% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $78.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

