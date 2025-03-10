Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,080,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,273 shares during the period. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF comprises approximately 14.8% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned 11.97% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $56,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 146,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 135,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF alerts:

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $675.29 million, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.