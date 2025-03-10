Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.53. 39,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.52. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.49%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

