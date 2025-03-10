Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 16579230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.42 ($0.04).

Great Southern Copper Stock Up 17.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £19.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.41.

Great Southern Copper Company Profile

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

