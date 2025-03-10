Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 194.75 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 189.25 ($2.45), with a volume of 73090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189 ($2.44).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.46) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Griffin Mining Stock Up 0.1 %

About Griffin Mining

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of £436.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.77.

Griffin Mining Limited (“Griffin” or “the Company”) is a mining and investment company, incorporated in Bermuda in 1988 whose shares were admitted to trading on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”) in 1997.

The major asset of the Company is an 88.8% interest in Hebei Hua Ao Mining Industry Company Limited (“Hebei Hua Ao”) through its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary, China Zinc Limited (“China Zinc”), which holds licences, the operating mine and processing facilities (the “Caijiaying Mine”) near Zhangjiakou City in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC” or “China”).

