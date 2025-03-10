Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Shares of SUPV traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.02. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUPV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

