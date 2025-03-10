Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $13.01. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 155,147 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,896,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after buying an additional 1,423,383 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,468,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,129 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,409,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 742,479 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 585.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,295,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,227,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

