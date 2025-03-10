Guild of Guardians Price Down 32% Over Last Week (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $553,883.61 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

