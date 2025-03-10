Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $27.36. 302,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,763,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

