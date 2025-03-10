HashAI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $21.49 Million (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, HashAI has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar. One HashAI token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashAI has a total market cap of $21.49 million and approximately $256,581.88 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80,190.13 or 1.00288588 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,838.37 or 0.99848662 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HashAI Profile

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official website is hashai.co.uk. The official message board for HashAI is www.tiktok.com/@officialhashai. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00027428 USD and is down -13.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $250,180.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

