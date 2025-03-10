Head to Head Analysis: Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) vs. KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) and Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillstream BioPharma has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Hillstream BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 1 3.14 Hillstream BioPharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 99.66%. Given KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KalVista Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Hillstream BioPharma.

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Hillstream BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A -103.92% -88.06% Hillstream BioPharma N/A -188.44% -149.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Hillstream BioPharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$126.64 million ($3.64) -3.27 Hillstream BioPharma N/A N/A -$8.47 million ($0.72) -2.11

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hillstream BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Hillstream BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Hillstream BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It develops Factor XIIa, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of HAE which is in preclinical trial. In addition, the company is developing an orally disintegrating tablet formulation, including KONFIDENT-KID for pediatric use with HAE; KONFIDENT-S for adolescent and adult patients with type I or type II HAE; and KONFIDENT for a potential oral therapy for HAE attacks. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc., a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors. It also develops HSB-3215, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody candidate; and HSB-1940, a Quatrabody that is a proprietary IO biologic in development targeting PD-1. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

