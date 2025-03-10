Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion and approximately $454.19 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00022553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,217,580,819 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 42,217,580,818.51303122 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.20938445 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $424,805,218.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

