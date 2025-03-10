Herc (NYSE:HRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $124.40 and last traded at $125.53, with a volume of 217881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.75.

Get Herc alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRI

Herc Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.91 and a 200 day moving average of $185.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Herc’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Institutional Trading of Herc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Herc by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Herc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Herc by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Herc by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.