Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.59 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $123.59 million and approximately $51,866.55 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.38 or 0.00004239 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003382 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00024222 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00003894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.4204111 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $34,709.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

