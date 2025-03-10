Highland Peak Capital LLC Acquires 179,114 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,114 shares during the quarter. Grifols accounts for 3.2% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Grifols worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Grifols Price Performance

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

